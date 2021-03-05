Dobyns-Bennett, Greeneville, North Greene win Regional Championships to host Monday’s Sectionals

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The top seeds in District 1 (Sullivan East) and District 2 (Greeneville) squared off Thursday night for the Region 1-AA championship at the Dyer Dome.

Greeneville pulled out the overtime win, 78-71 behind 28 points from Tennessee Mr. Basketball finalist Jakobi Gillespie and another 24 from Reid Satterfield.

After leading by two points at halftime, Greeneville watched Sullivan East jump out the locker room and go on a run, taking a seven point lead later in the 3rd quarter. The Greene Devils responded at the end of the quarter with back-to-back buckets from Gillespie and a halfcourt shot at the buzzer from Adjatay Dabbs.

Regional Finals action tonight on the boys side as Dobyns-Bennett looks to keep it rolling and get to host Sectionals, facing Jefferson Co. to win the Region 1-AAA title. Highlights tonight on News Channel 11 Sports. @WJHL11 @KCS__Athletics @kingsporthoops pic.twitter.com/E5Qvbpo6XO — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) March 5, 2021

Both teams went back and forth in the 4th before Greeneville took a late lead. With just seconds left, East’s Logan Murray drove the length of the floor and dished to Braden Standbridge who made a layup with three seconds left to force overtime.

That didn’t face the Greene Devils, as Satterfield came back out and drilled a three-pointer and was fouled on another one, knocking down three free throws.

Gillespie has been dominant for the Greeneville squad this year as a junior, and was a key piece on last year’s team that had its run at a state title cut short when the start of the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the TSSAA state tournaments.

Greeneville will host Fulton in Monday’s Sectionals, while Sullivan East travels to Kingston.

In AAA, Dobyns-Bennett took down Jefferson Co. in a rematch of their loss to the Patriots back in December. The 64-53 win extends the Indians’ winning streak to 10 games dating back to the Jan. 25th loss to Science Hill on a buzzer beater.

Greeneville and Sullivan East were deadlocked in a great game at the Dyer Dome for the boys Region 1-AA championship game, but it was @GHSHoops pulling it out in OT 79-71! @WJHL11 @GHSSTUDSECT2019 @sehshoops pic.twitter.com/HRw4rVtXgm — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) March 5, 2021

Dobyns-Bennett gets to host Oak Ridge in Monday’s Sectionals.

In A, North Greene continued its winning ways by edging out Cosby, 71-68. Chris Schultz had a game-high 31 points. The Huskies host Chattanooga School of Arts and Science high school in Monday’s Sectionals.