(WJHL) — It was travel day for three soccer teams from Northeast Tennessee who booked a spot in the state soccer playoffs over the weekend.

The Dobyns-Bennett Lady Indians will be making their first trip to the state tournament in 10 years.

In front of the school, the Lady Indians with the student body cheering them on boarded the bus. This past weekend they took advantage of home-field advantage and won the sectional and now they are thrilled to finally be back in the elite 8 in girls soccer.

A team that knows all about state tournaments also boarded the bus this morning in Greeneville. The Lady Greene Devils are making their ninth straight trip to the state tournament where they have won it all four times, including when this senior class were freshman and they say it’s just as exciting as the first time. Their confidence is high since they will face a familiar face in Dyersburg in the opening round.

And road warriors Tennessee High with the student body and band out front of the school boarded the bus for Chattanooga Tuesday morning. The Lady Vikings will be making their second-ever appearance at the state tournament, the last time coming in 2016.