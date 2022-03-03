Tri-Cities, TN — The winner of tonight’s Dobyns-Bennett vs Science Hill game no longer got a free ticket to the upcoming state tournament, that’s because of an about-face by the TSSAA After reinstating Farragut and William Blount, the loser of tonight’s region 1-4A championship would be on the road Monday for the Sectional

When we arrived at Science Hill for this game it was already late in the 4th and Dobyns-Bennett had already put this to bed. Toppers kept fighting when Jaysahn Swartz drives into the paint for the hoop and the harm….

However the Indians were already up by 20 milked the clock away in the closing minutes D-B wins big tonight 69-48, meaning they will be at home Monday.

In the Region 1-3A championship defending state champion, Greeneville hosted the Falcons of Volunteer

Greene Devils exploded out of the gates Kameron Lester from way outside buries the triple, then watch this shot by the Falcons Braden Minton…The lefthand reverse shot for the bucket.

Greene Devils still led at this point 31-14 in the 2nd, when Reid Satterfield spots up and sinks the 3-pt. The MVP had 20 pts. Volunteer kept fighting though this missed shot is cleaned by Garrison Barrett for the rebound and bucket…He had 13

Greeneville wins easily 91-52