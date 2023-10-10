(WJHL) — Speaking of champions congratulations to the Dobyns-Bennett girls who held off Paige 297-298 to capture the 2023 girls Class AA state championshp. The girls were led by Mckenzie Hauk who fired a plus-2 and finished 3 strokes off the lead it took a par putt by Alizah Robinson to close it out. It was the girls first title since 1989.