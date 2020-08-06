Dobyns-Bennett football works out for the 2nd day in pads

Kingsport, TN — For other high school football teams such as the Dobyns-Bennett Indians it was full steam ahead at J. Fred Johnson stadium where the Indians who are getting ready to open the season against Tennessee High have been practicing in pads the last two days.

With everything else going such as will there be football or not at one time, will kids be back in the classroom or online, the Indians say they have concentrated on one thing during football practice.

“Stay focused is out big thing there is a lot going on in the outside world but if we stay focus we can have a good season, says Zane Whitson, the Indians quarterback”

“I’m getting ready for the game time we already we have been waiting on it we are finally back it feels normal again, according to Nate Whitley the Indians running back and Linebacker”

“(REPORTER) How will the first game look? ( COACH) Ugly would be my guess it’s going to be some ugly football we are trying to lessen that from our standpoint by cutting out those mental mistakes says Indians head coach Joey Christian.”