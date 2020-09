KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Before hitting the gridiron on Friday nights, each week a different Dobyns-Bennett High School football player takes a few moments for storytime.

On game days, a D-B player reads a story via Facebook video for Kingsport’s elementary school students.

This week, Indians senior tight end Jackson Martin had the honor of reading “Pig the Pug Fibber.”

You can watch the full video below: