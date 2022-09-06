Kingsport, TN — Lady Indians volleyball playing a home match at John Sevier Middle … hosting Sullivan East

Tribe up 1 set to none … 2nd set … They trail – but battling back … Inari Phillips … smashes one right down the center of the defense …

Then – moments later … off the Patriots serve … the set goes outside to Riley Brandon … and she brings the heat … Indians would grab the lead … 21-20

But the visitors rally – Jenna hare – rises up … and sets one down … the winner needed more than 25 to settle this set…

And on set point … Carly Bradford – comes up with the big ace … Patriots would even up the match … This one went the distance …

But DB pulls it out … 3 sets to 2…

###

A few blocks over at Indian Highland Park … Tribe and Lady Blazers battling on the soccer pitch

Boone scored an early tally for a 1-0 lead … Tribe trying to get it back … Carlee Cradic flicks a pass to Maggie Flemming … Her shot nearly goes in … just tipped over the crossbar by Tabby Marburger

Still first half … ball bounces to the home team … London Taylor – fires a shot … But Marburger is up to the task again … at half – visitors lead 1-0

Second half … Boone looking to increase the lead … senior Cassidy Church … weaving through the defense … shot nearly sneaks through the legs of Hannah Frink … but she hangs on

Boone hands the Tribe their first loss of the season … 1-nil