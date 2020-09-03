Dobyns-Bennett facing the unknown when Bearden comes to town

Kingsport, TN — Over the first two weeks of the season Dobyns-Bennett has feasted on Class 5-A teams, Tennessee High, and then over the weekend against Oak Ridge.

The Indians will get a little taste of big boy ball on Friday night when they welcome 6-A Knoxville Bearden to J. Fred Johnson Stadium. This will be the first home game of the season and it comes against a team they know little about, since

Bearden missed the first two games of the season because of a COVID-19 outbreak…

“It’s their first game and we have zero films on them and I know they have both of our films so they’ll come in a much more prepared team but we’ll come in with two games under our belt and so we’ll see which one is better, says head coach Joey Christian.”

“We are ready they haven’t played a game so we don’t have a lot of film on them we just have the film from last year but yeah we are ready, according to running back Tylar Tesnear”

“Bearden is on our mind right now but those two wins have been very exciting but we are on to Bearden, says linebacker Nate Whitley. “