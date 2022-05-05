Kingsport, TN — The District 1-AAA soccer championship was on the line when Dobyns-Bennett hosted the Science Hill Hilltoppers, the last time these two met it ended in a tie.

This game was scoreless because of great defense. This header on goal is stopped by the Topper keeper Robert Eaton. Again later the Indians tried to score and once again the Toppers goalkeeper Eaton was there for the stop.

But then just before the half, there is nothing Eaton could do, Grayson Hammond hands it off to Maddox Devinney who gives it back to Hammond and he finds the back of the net in the corner.

That’s all D-B would need to clinch the regular season, they win 2-0…