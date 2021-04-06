Dobyns-Bennett chants “Science Hill Who” after rivalry win Tuesday on the pitch

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Science Hill boys soccer team won a matchup over Daniel Boone Monday to stay unbeaten in the conference. Dobyns-Bennett made that a short lived feat Tuesday night in Kingsport.

The Indians beat the Hilltoppers, 3-2 after grabbing a three goal lead that their opponent couldn’t make up. Science Hill didn’t reach the scoreboard until the 75th minute, then added another goal in the 77th to make it 3-2, but ran out of time after that.

Eli McReynolds nearly snagged another goal earlier in the 2nd half off of a corner kick, but David Evans helped his goalkeeper out and Evans came back on the other end of the field to score the first goal for the Toppers.

Check out highlights in the clip above!