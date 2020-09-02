Dobyns-Bennett announces ticket info, guidelines for home football games

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dobyns-Bennett High School has released details regarding ticket sales and COVID-19 guidelines for the 2020 football season.

The school says J. Fred Johnson Stadium will be limited to 50 percent capacity and all spectators will be required to pass a temperature check upon entry and wear face masks.

Tickets will not be sold on game nights. Instead, single-game tickets will be sold Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon at the D-B Activities Office. Tickets will cost $7 and will be sold weekly or until the 50 percent capacity limit is reached.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. on game nights.

D-B football games will also be live-streamed on YouTube. To access the live stream on game night, visit the D-B athletics website.

Concessions will be available, but the menu will be limited this season with all food options being prepackaged. Available items will include hot dogs, corn dogs, chicken sandwiches, crackers, candy, bottled Pepsi products, and water. Plexiglass barriers have been installed at concession stands and personnel will wear gloves and masks.

Fans will not be allowed to access the playing field once games are finished.

The Indians (2-0) will host conference-rival Bearden this Friday.