Bristol, TN — It was Day two of the 39th annual Arby’s Classic in Bristol… After day one saw only one local team taste victory, would it be any sweeter for local teams on Wednesday afternoon…

Twin Springs out of Southwest Virginia faced Westminster Academy from Florida and fell behind early and could never make up the ground they would lose 89-60.

In the next game Dobyns-Bennett which won the Tennessee state championship last year also had a tough opening draw when they drew North Mecklinburg out of North Carolina.

Indians had no answre for the Vikings Isiah Evans who poured in 27 points as North Mecklenburg won 78-60