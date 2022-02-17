Kingsport, TN — As we head to the Van Huss dome where John Dyer knew his wolves would have their hands full with the Indians Thursday night. West Ridge was cleaning the glass Wade Witcher is there to grab the rebound from this miss and go back up and score.

Indians come right back from your living room Brady Stump rings up the 3-ball from the corner pocket

The 50/50 ball scramble is won by the Indians Malachi Hale who gives it to Jack Browder…He finds Jonovan Gillespie for the hoop and the harm. Wolves never let up this turnover by the Indians was picked up by Cooper Johnson and he’s off to races for the lay-in

It wasn’t enough as DB won 84-64