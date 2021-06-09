District tournaments start on the diamond and pitch in Southwest Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – District tournaments are underway this week in Southwest Virginia. Check out a recap of the games covered by News Channel 11 Sports on Tuesday and watch the highlights in the clip above!

BASEBALL

Gate City beats Ridgeview, 13-3

The Blue Devils were short of the regular season Mountain 7 title, as Abingdon and its unbeaten record ran away with it, but they were motivated here in the conference tournament. An early lead grew to seven in the 3rd inning and wrapped it up in the 5th inning with a mercy rule limit when Trevor Herron drove in a run and then was driven home by Brenden Cassidy.

GIRLS SOCCER

Virginia High beats Marion, 6-1

Sugar Hollow Park has hosted a good number of Bearcats wins in boys and girls soccer this spring, and that was the case on Tuesday with the girls team grabbing an early lead on the Lady Scarlett Hurricanes and never looking back. The Lady Bearcats now face Graham on Thursday with the district tournament title on the line.