District tournaments power through rainy weather Wednesday

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Check out a recap of Wednesday's district tournament action covered by News Channel 11 Sports

SOFTBALL

JI Burton beats Castlewood, 8-6

The rain postponed this showdown from Tuesday to Wednesday, and it sprinkled again as this one got underway. They played on and the Lady Raiders seemed unfazed, scoring two runs in the 2nd inning to take the lead with help from Bailey Sturgill, who also held her own in the circle. The Lady Blue Devils made this a game but it wasn’t enough, as Burton moves on to the semifinal game Thursday against Thomas Walker with the winner facing Eastside on Friday.

GIRLS SOCCER

John Battle beats Ridgeview, 9-1

A tough 4-2 loss to Wise Central in the first round couldn’t kill the Lady Trojans for good, getting back out on Wednesday and taking care of the Lady Wolfpack to keep the season alive. Taylor Wallace scored one of four goals in the first half to take control of this one well before halftime. It doesn’t get any easier for John Battle, traveling to Abingdon tomorrow in the semifinals.