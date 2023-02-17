(WJHL) – High school basketball district tournament action continued across the area on Friday night.

In Jonesborough, South Greene escaped an upset bid from Johnson County in a District 1-2A semifinal. The Rebels squeaked out an overtime victory, 62-61. In the nightcap, Chuckey-Doak pushed past West Greene, 81-65.

The Rebels and Black Knights will meet for a district championship on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in Jonesborough.

The District 1-3A play-in game went in favor of Volunteer, as they cruised past host Elizabethton, 76-51. The Falcons will face top-seeded Tennessee high in a semifinal on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

In Blountville, University High topped North Greene in a District 1-A semifinal, 52-41. Hampton eased past Unaka, 77-41. The Bulldogs and Bucs will clash for a district trophy on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

In Virginia, Abingdon defeated Ridgeview on their home floor to claim the boy’s Mountain 7 District title, 79-50.

OTHER FRIDAY SCORES:

Sullivan East 69, Volunteer 61 (Girls – D1-3A play-in)

Claiborne 40, Cherokee 33 (Girls – D2-3A play-in)

Cherokee 63, Claiborne 52 (Boys – D2-3A play-in)

Eastside 45, J.I. Burton 38 (Girls – Cumberland championship)

Eastside 43, Twin Springs 41 (Boys – Cumberland championship)