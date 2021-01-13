DB boys and Cherokee girls capture the regional high school bowling championship

Johnson City, TN — The high school bowling Region one championships took place at Holiday lanes in Johnson City today.

Dobyns-Bennett’s boys defeated Cherokee to take home the title, while Cherokee’s girls returned the favor, defeating the DB girls for the championship.

All four teams will now compete in sub-state competition next week for a chance to advance to the state tournament.

Dobyns-Bennett’s Blake McReynolds and Chuckey-Doak’s Lane Bolton qualified for the boys individuals state bowling tournament.

In girls, Kayla Southerland of Dobyns-Bennett and Alyssa Haun of Cherokee qualified for the girl’s state tournament.

