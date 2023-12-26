GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The 34th annual Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic tipped off with 20 teams trying to earn a spot in the championship game after five days.

In game one the Elizabethton Cyclones faced Knox Webb and lost 65-47.

In game three Cocke Co. faced Upperman. The Lady Bees were stung by the Fighting Cocks 45-41.

Game three featured the much bigger Oak Ridge Wildcats but North Greene would pull the shocker by winning 52-45.

Following that game West Greene ran into a buzz saw since they were beaten by the Panthers of Bartlett 66-16.