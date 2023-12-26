BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 40th annual Arby’s Classic tipped off from Viking Hall on Tuesday afternoon with the host squad securing a big victory.

Tennessee High topped Tabernacle Baptist (Bahamas), 61-54. Colin Brown led all scorers in the opener with 23 points. The Vikings will face Jackson-Reed on Wednesday at 3 p.m. in the next round.

In game two, Daniel Boone faced Maryville, as the Rebels would go on to win handily, 60-43. Tim McGonigle chipped in 17 points for the Blazers in defeat.

The third game might have been the biggest shocker of the day as George Wythe upset defending-5A South Carolina state champion, Dorman, 56-45. Reed Kirtner poured in 19 points to pace the Maroons. The Southwest Virginia squad will see Mentor (OH) at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Another team that has not been in the Arby’s classic for some time was Sullivan East. They battled with Mentor (OH) before falling, 99-76. Corbin Laisure had a banner day, finishing with 38 points and 17 rebounds for the Patriots in the loss.

The next game featured Oak Ridge facing Harlan (KY) who has South Carolina signee Trent Noah and he didn’t disappoint by scoring 37 points along with 10 rebounds to lead the Black Bears to a 67-57 victory.

In the nightcap the Greeneville Greene Devils had their hands full with Kell out of Georgia, the Greene Devils would fall in the First Round, 92-42.