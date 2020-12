WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- David Crockett High School senior linebacker and running back Prince Kollie has received the Dick Butkus Award.

It is an award that goes to the nation’s top high school linebacker.

In a release issued Monday, it was announced that Kollie was awarded the honor during a surprise virtual presentation featuring Matt and Dick Butkus.

David Crockett football player Prince Kollie has won the 2020 Butkus award honoring the nation's top high school linebacker. The 6-1, 210 lbs Kollie signed with Notre Dame last week during the early signing period. — Kenny Hawkins (@WJHL_Kenny) December 21, 2020

The 2019 High School Butkus Award winner was Justin Flowe of Upland, California.