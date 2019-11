Johnson City, TN -- High school girls basketball, Science Hill hosting Jefferson Co. and the Lady Toppers would strike early when Aliyanna Hill drives into the paint and sinks the jumper.

Then how about some defense when Jaliah Greenlee comes up with the steal and drives to other end for the lay-in and she wasn't finished playing a thief, as she pickpockets the Lady Patriots and then dumps it off to hill for the bucket. Lady Toppers win 64-39.