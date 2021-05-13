David Crockett’s Kollie named the Tennessee Gatorade Player of the year

Jonesborough, TN — The awards just keep coming in for former David Crockett running back Prince Kollie, who today was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Tennessee for his efforts during the 2020 football season.

The 6-2, 210-pounder who was the News Channel 11 Player of the year is a four-star linebacker who signed with Notre Dame as part of the class of 2021. Kollie is the first Gatorade Tennessee Football Player of the Year to be chosen from David Crockett High School.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence but also high standards of academic achievement and outstanding character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Kollie as Tennessee’s best high school football player.

Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Football Player of the Year award to be announced in May.