JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Both the Pioneers and Blue Devils took control on their Friday night semifinals at David Crockett High School.

The host Pioneers led South Greene for the majority of the night, winning by a comfortable margin, 58-38.

Earlier in the evening, Unicoi County dominated the paint against Providence Academy, cruising to a 69-48 win.

The Pioneers and Blue Devils will meet in the Hardee’s Classic championship game on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.