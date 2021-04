Washington Co. TN — This afternoon with family and friends looking on Alyssa Suits a two sports athlete at David Crockett High School signed to play basketball and softball at Southwest Community College.

During her career, she is an all-conference selection in both basketball and softball scoring

383 points, 145 assists, 143 steals, and 110 rebounds in her career. While on the softball field

she has played 111 games, with a 395 AVG, 364 hits, 604 Slugging, 14 Home Runs, 77 RBI’s, and 34 SB.