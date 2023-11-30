Jonesborough, TN — High school basketball David Crockett hosting Hampton. The Lady Bulldogs down double digits early some good ball movement leads to an easy bucket for Faye Carrico.

The very next play Bella Ferguson running the offense gets the screen and shoots a stepback three and splashes it home, she had over 10 points in the first half

Lady Bulldogs on another fastbreak a good pass inside and another easy basket for Carrico. Less than 10 seconds before halftime ball stolen away by Laney Britton nobody can catch her as she beats the halftime buzzer. Lady Pioneers led 50-18 at half and finish with a 81-41 over Hampton

###

On the boys side now that Hampton’s players aren’t tied up with football we’ll see if they still have that Bulldog in them against the David Crockett Pioneers. Crockett’s Bradley Gauge hands the ball to Colin Beason who passes to Reagan Cash who get’s the lay-in.

Bulldog’s Tuff Robinson then passes the ball to Michael Anspaugh who spots Hayden Campbell down below for the easy lay-in. Pioneers Cash then powers through the Bulldogs defense and finds Gauge who swiftly gets to the rack for the bucket

This a was a tight game Bulldogs Anspaugh passes the ball to the opposite side to Chance Point who was on point for this 3-ball, but the Pioneers hang on to win 53-52.