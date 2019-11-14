David Crockett prepares for the 23rd annual Hardee’s Classic

Washington Co., TN — The holiday basketball tournaments are about to get underway around the area.
This morning at David Crockett high school officials gathered for the 2019 Hardee’s Classic press conference.
The annual tournament will be played Nov. 20-24 and will welcome 7 other teams besides the Pioneers in the double-elimination event.
And for the first time, ever girls teams will take part in the tournament, “It’s been 30 years in the making and we’ve had nothing but positive feedback from the community from our school and I think it’s a way to grow our program.” “It’s a fun tournament to be apart of got a lot of great teams here competition is going to be awesome it’s going to be good.”
