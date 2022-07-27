Jonesborough, TN — The high school football season is now just weeks away and teams continue to prepare for the upcoming season including the David Crockett Pioneers who will play on a brand new field.

The Pioneers are coming off a 7-5 season, including 3-1 in the region and a trip to the 2nd round of the playoffs where their season ended with a loss to Knox West.

In past seasons the Pioneers have always had that one guy, whether it was Cade Larkins, Prince Kollie or Brenden Reed, but this year it will have to be a team effort because there’s a lot of young raw talent on this team.

Chandley: “I feel like we’ve got 3 or 4 guys that we can hand the ball in the backfield and they can make something happen, so we’re deep there. I like where we’re at upfront, offensive and defensive line. I feel like we can move people. We’ve changed some things on offense to help us out a little bit. So, I’m really excited. We’ve got a lot of kids that got a lot of green, going to have to grow up quick.”

CLARKE : “I think a lot of these guys, these new seniors are stepping up into old roles. I think we’ll do good. I’m really excited for it.”

FERRELL : “We’re gonna be a big part because we’re gonna have a lot of guys step up and start this year that have never played, you know, younger guys. So, it’ll take a lot.”