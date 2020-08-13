David Crockett High School: Limited concessions, masks mandated for fans at all athletic events

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with David Crockett High School have released updated guidelines for attending athletic games due to the ongoing pandemic.

According to a release issued by the school system on Thursday the following guidelines will be in effect for all athletic events.

All spectators required to wear a mask

Temperatures taken at the gate

Social distancing in effect

Concession stands will be offered in a limited capacity

FILE (Courtesy: Michael Epps)

The release also issued a specific update for football saying in part, “With COVID-19 dictating how we operate this year; David Crockett High School has decided to sell football tickets via Huddle Tickets.”

You can find a link to those tickets HERE.

School officials said there will be less people allowed at the games and emphasizing people get tickets early, “Seat Back chairs will be sold in groups of 2 or groups of 4. You can purchase a set of 2 for $120 or 4 for $240. Please note these are season tickets and they will include tickets to our 5 regular season home games. These tickets will go on sale on Monday, August 17th, and they can be purchased through the front office between 8a-3p.”