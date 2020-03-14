David Crockett, Hampton pick up baseball wins

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Despite all the cancellations throughout the sports world this week, high school sports in Tennessee are currently remaining in action.

Virginia suspended its spring high school sports for two weeks, but TSSAA has not suspended any of the spring sports. It did cancel the high school basketball state finals scheduled for next week.

With that, there was some high school baseball action to check in on.

David Crockett took down Elizabethton, 6-3 at Joe O’Brien Field in Carter County. Karson Dillard took the mound for the Cyclones, and Garrett Leonard pitched for the Pioneers.

Hampton was also in action, playing its very first game under the new lights at home. The Bulldogs beat Hancock County 10-9, winning on a walk-off.