David Crockett girls upset Dobyns-Bennett, Big 7 District finals set for Friday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After the David Crockett boys basketball team was bounced out of the Big 7 District Tournament Wednesday, the girls team rebounded for Pioneer nation and upset Dobyns-Bennett, 43-40 on Thursday in Kingsport.

The win sends the Lady Pioneers ahead to the tournament championship game Friday at 7 p.m., set to face top-seeded Science Hill at the Topper Palace. The Lady Indians head to the consolation game at 5 p.m. against Volunteer.

The Science Hill girls took down Volunteer, 51-34.

On the boys side, top-seeded Dobyns-Bennett took down Volunteer, 62-44, and Science Hill beat Daniel Boone, 60-47. This sets the stage for Indians vs. Hilltoppers, Part III. The rivals will face off Friday at 8 p.m. in the Van Huss Dome for the Big 7 championship.

In Southwest Virginia, the Abingdon boys took down Cave Spring, 60-44, fueled by a 24-4 lead in the first half. The Falcons advance to their first region title game since 2013, set to play against Roanoke Northside in the Region 3D tournament championship Saturday. The winner advances to the state final four.

In the Region 1D tournament semifinals, Holston took down Twin Springs in a narrow 49-48 victory. The other semifinal game between Grundy and J.I. Burton was postponed to Friday. The championship game will be Saturday.

Both Region 2D semifinal games were postponed to Friday as well, so Gate City vs. Graham and Ridgeview vs. Union will play for a spot on the championship game that now gets bumped to Saturday.

