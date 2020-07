UPDATE: Coach Hayden Chandley says that doctors have finished surgery and that Spurlock’s “vitals remained steady throughout.”

GOOD NEWS UPDATE ON NICK.



The doctors just finished surgery. They were able to stop the bleeding in Nic’s head, sew up the crack in his skull, and his vitals remained steady throughout. What a blessing. Thank you for your prayers and please continue to pray — David Crockett HS Football (@DC_Pioneers) July 15, 2020

Previous story:

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — An upcoming freshman football player at David Crockett High School is in the hospital after a hoverboard accident, according to Coach Hayden Chandley.

Chandley said Nic Spurlock fell and hit his head on Tuesday.

Spurlock is currently undergoing surgery, according to the coach.

The team posted to Twitter asking for prayers.