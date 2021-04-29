David Crockett drops home contests in baseball to Elizabethton and soccer to Science Hill

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Pioneer Country was pretty busy Wednesday night with baseball and boys soccer matchups on the campus of David Crockett High School.

The baseball team lost a tough one to Elizabethton, 8-6 the final on the diamond. The Pioneers grabbed a 2-0 lead in the 1st inning, but the Cyclones bounced back in the 3rd inning with two bases loaded walks to tie and taking the lead in the 4th inning.

On the pitch, David Crockett was locked into a battle with Science Hill, tied at halftime. The Toppers came out a different team in the 2nd half, applying pressure on offense the rest of the night and scoring twice to take the 2-0 win.

Check out highlights of both games in the clip above!