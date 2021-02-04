David Crockett boys stun Science Hill in Wednesday’s prep hoops action

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Science Hill boys basketball team won 15 straight games, dating back to December 12, on the way to the No. 8 slot in the Class AAA state rankings. David Crockett knocked them off Wednesday night in the Topper Palace.

DOWN GO THE ‘TOPPERS! David Crockett pulled off the stunner tonight, breaking Science Hill’s 15-game winning streak with the 66-60 win! Check out the moments in the @DChoops19 locker room after the win. @WJHL11 @crockett_high pic.twitter.com/yam8To2GvG — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) February 4, 2021

Pioneers senior Mason Britton put on a show, scoring 30 points and adding 10 rebounds. His 18 second half points fought off a serious Science Hill rally that brought their lead from nine to just two in the 4th quarter.

Britton and Hilltoppers senior Amare Redd had some words for each other early in the 4th quarter, which resulted in technical free throws for Britton. Another tech assessed to Toppers head coach Ken Cutlip allowed Britton to shoot four consecutive free throws. He hit 10 of them in the 4th quarter alone.

Just four David Crockett players scored in the game, with Ayden Begley scoring 16, Clint Pierce scoring 14 and Jacob Ayers adding six on a couple three-pointers.

Science Hill’s Keynan Cutlip shaved into Crockett’s lead by nailing a couple threes early in the 4th quarter. He finished with 19 and Caleb McBride added 14. Redd was held to just two points, and fouled out late in the 4th.

The cheerleaders and student sections are back! Thanks to the new guidelines, we had some electric environments for high school hoops tonight! @DChoops19 took on @SHToppersATH and @DBHSBoysBBall faced @KCS__Athletics, we’ll have highlights tonight! @WJHL11 @CrockettGirls pic.twitter.com/q6aDtoBJPU — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) February 4, 2021

In the girls game, Science Hill (16-9, 11-0 Big 7) beat David Crockett (11-7, 7-4 Big 7), 49-45, despite being outrebounded by the Pioneers.

At Dobyns-Bennett, the Indians swept matchups with Daniel Boone. The boys won, 56-40, to improve to 18-4 (8-1 Big 7) to keep pace with the Hilltoppers in the conference. Science Hill hit a game-winning shot in last week’s matchup with the Indians, and they are set to square off on Friday.

Check out highlights of these games in the video above!