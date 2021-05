CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — It was an honor 80 years in the making. Ubert McConnell, a decorated World War II veteran, was recognized for his service Friday at the age of 102. His family calls the recognition humbling.

"He feels like he didn't do anything other than what he had to do. He never saw himself as a hero," said Lee Ann McConnell, Ubert's daughter.