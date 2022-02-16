Washington Co. TN — Big 5 district tournament featured West Ridge facing top seed David Crockett in Pioneer Country tonight…. And like always the kids were fired up, some of them in their Pajamas.

2nd half of this game was tight Lady Pioneers Nora Walters (southpaw) sinks the jumper from the elbow. Lady Pioneers would then go inside to Kadence Fannon who rolls to the basket for the kiss off the glass.

This game was tied at 33-all in the 4th Fallon Taylor goes baseline for the score. It would not be enough. Lady Pioneers hung on to win 56-49

In the other semi-final game Science hill was hosting Dobyns-Bennett, a team they beat just last week.

Lady Toppers were dialing long distance when Lexi Green is wide open and has the “green light” and she drills the triple and then seemed surprised.

Lady Toppers were winning the 50/50 balls tonight, this ends up in the hands of Kijanae Marion who goes in for the lay-up. Lady Indians never quit Madeline Lyons sinks the 3-pter, but it wasn’t enough, Science Hill wins 43-39