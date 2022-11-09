Gray, TN — At Daniel Boone this morning one of the schools best softball players Maci Masters put pen to paper when she signed a national letter of intent with the Virginia Tech Hokies….The Lady Trailblazers’ junior set a state record with 25 home runs this season, a total that puts her No. 7 on the all-time national list…

Masters will also take to Blacksburg a .443 batting average from this past season with an impressive total of 74 RBIs. She had an on-base percentage of .553 and scored 51 runs.

“I really love the scenery there and how Blacksburg is just a great community.. Did the coach say how much early playing time you would get? A little bit he said I would have to earn it and if I hit the way he knows I can then i could start as a freshman.”