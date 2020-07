Gray, TN — Daniel Boone multi-sports star Jaycie Jenkins put pen to paper this morning with family and friends looking on at the school.

Jenkins who played volleyball, softball, and basketball will play on the collegiate level for new Milligan basketball coach Kylie Russell.

During her career, Jenkins scored over 17 hundred numbers, 850 rebounds, 350 assists, and 325 steals. She was also an all-state selection this year.