GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In just over a month, the Daniel Boone Trailblazers will step out onto their newly-turfed field to open another high school football season.

The team was 5-6 a season ago, but a sub-.500 record doesn’t tell the whole story.

The Blazers closed the 2021 regular season with three-straight wins over Tennessee High, David Crockett and Hampton. The Musket Bowl victory in late October secured them a Class 5A Region 1 championship.

Only six seniors were lost to graduation this summer, but a number of them were experienced and key contributors that will be missed.

“They all really contributed to us,” head coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “We’re going to miss all of those guys. But, it’s another opportunity for somebody to step in.”

This year, a much larger class will lead the way for Daniel Boone.

“Well, you know we have almost 20 seniors – you’re going to have some leaders in there, we’re hoping we get more of that,” Jenkins said. “You know, Ryland Trout has kind of stepped up – Luke Scott as well and Hagen Edwards – kids that have played a lot of ball. We just hope that we can keep it going at the right time.”

Timing was everything a season ago. That three-game regular season win streak propelled the team to a First Round playoff victory over Knox Halls, as well.

This year’s seniors know that replacing last year’s class will be a work in progress, but it has not changed the program’s goals and expectations for the upcoming campaign.

“I mean we had a couple guys – they started three years, all of them,” senior linebacker Hagen Edwards said. “So, we lost a big part, but we’re trying to fill it in right now – figure it out.”

“Our goal every year is to win the conference – that’s our goal this year is to go back-to-back,” fellow senior defensive end Luke Scott explained. “So, it’s definitely encouraging and we’re really looking forward to it and build off of last year, for sure.”

Daniel Boone will open the 2022 season at home against South Greene on Friday, August 19.