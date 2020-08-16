Daniel Boone to kick off football season Friday against CAK

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Daniel Boone High School’s football season is set to kick off on Friday against Christian Academy of Knoxville, the school released in a social media post Sunday.
In a Tweet by Daniel Boone Athletics, the game will be held at Daniel Boone High school and kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. Friday, August 21.
Daniel Boone was originally scheduled to play Sullivan South on Friday, but with COVID-19 cases in Sullivan County, that game was cancelled.
Ticket information will be released Monday, according to the Tweet.