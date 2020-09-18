Daniel Boone takes down Dobyns-Bennett in four

Greene Co., TN -- One of the high school teams that remains unbeaten in our area is South Greene and on Friday night they'll welcome Sullivan North to Greene Co.The Rebels will enter the game at 3-0, while the Golden Raiders are still looking for a victory after an 0-3 start.Even though it's been about 4 years since the Raiders have beaten the Rebels, don't expect South Greene to come into the game overconfident.

I feel like we have to control the ball on offense and they have some well-skilled people returning and I think they have changed their offense what they have done before they are going to be a little more spread so control the ball and not make turnovers and win the special team game and we feel like we will be fine, says head coach Shawn Jones."