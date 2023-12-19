Tri-Cigties, TN — It was a light night for Tuesday Round ball ; Round up because of the snow in some parts of the region games were canceled, but luckily not in Church Hill where Volunteer hosted Daniel Boone. It turned out to be a good night for the Blazers as they took two from the Falcons. And in the 5th annual Big H bar-b-que basketball tournament South Greene got 39 points from Jas Roderick as they defeated Lakeway Christian for the championship.