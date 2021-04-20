Daniel Boone splits series with David Crockett while Science Hill, Hampton complete sweeps

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Read a summary of each baseball game and watch the highlights in the clip above!

Daniel Boone beats David Crockett, 4-2

Crockett snagged a win on Monday in the Musket Bowl (baseball version) opener on Monday, but the Blazers bounced back with a strong performance from Preston Miller on the mound, throwing all seven innings and allowing just two runs. A 3-1 lead was trimmed to 3-2 in the top of the 6th when Mason Britton grabbed an RBI single, but Jackson Jenkins responded in the bottom frame with an RBI single of his own before Miller sealed the deal in the 7th.

Science Hill beats Tennessee High, 18-9

The Hilltoppers won the battle of Johnson City vs. Bristol on Monday, and won again at Tod Houston Stadium with an offensive onslaught, tallying 18 runs. A large Toppers lead was trimmed to four with a 9-5 score and got close again in the 4th inning when Cole Presson drove in runs to cut it to five. The bats kept The Hill on top with another strong night from Conner Hyatt and company.

Hampton beats Unaka, 10-0

The Carter County squads faced off Monday night in Stoney Creek with the Bulldogs pulling the mercy rule with the 17-0 win, and they do the same at Scotty Bunton field to make up some ground in the Watauga Valley. They still have some work to do in the conference, still behind North Greene, University High, and Sullivan North in the Watauga Valley with a big series against UH slated for next week.