GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – For a second straight year, the Trailblazer student body saw the softball squad off to the state tournament in Middle Tennessee.

Head coach Jeremy Jenkins says the team’s quarterfinal opponent, Clarksville (32-10), will bring solid pitching to the diamond on Tuesday, making it a tricky matchup. But, most of the roster has experienced a state tournament game before, from the senior on down.

He believes his group can dwell on that experience and use it to their advantage this week.

“Being down there and having a little bit of experience playing in the atmosphere, hopefully, that’s going to help us a little bit this year,” Jenkins said. “We’ve got a lot of – six seniors, we’ve got a lot of experience there. We got a lot of young girls that played in it last year so hopefully, that will help us.”

“It’s a different atmosphere when you’re playing in the state tournament,” he continued. “So, hopefully, that and playing a lot of competitive softball in their tenure will help them through that.”

The Lady Blazers will meet the Wildcats on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. EST.