(WJHL) – The Lady Blazers continued to produce runs with their backs against the wall, as they defeated Wilson Central on Friday morning, 8-4.

Maci Masters hit her 24th and 25th home runs of the season in the win, including a grand slam. Her seven RBIs powered the team to the Loser’s Bracket championship game.

Daniel Boone will face Clarksville, the team that defeated them in the opening round of the tournament, at 10 a.m. EST. The winner will advance to play Farragut for the Class 4A softball title.

In Virginia’s Region 2D, Tazewell jumped out to an early 3-0 lead at John Battle on Friday night. But, the Trojans rallied for seven runs in the second inning to put the game out of reach, winning by a final score of 13-3.

Battle will meet Virginia High in the Region 2D semifinals on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.