GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Before two minutes had ticked off the clock on Saturday afternoon, the Trailblazers had taken a commanding 16-0 lead. They would not look back, cruising to a record-setting 70-7 victory over Region 1-5A opponent, Cherokee.

On the Chiefs’ opening drive, Luke Scott blocked a punt through the back of the endzone for a safety, giving the home squad a 2-0 advantage. On the ensuing free kick, Braiden Blankenship strode through the kick coverage for a 70-yard score.

Aiden Riner took the first Daniel Boone offensive play of the game into the endzone from about 13 yards, extending that lead to 16 points.

The 70 points scored by the Trailblazers is the most in school history.

Daniel Boone (3-0) remains perfect on the season and will face Elizabethton at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium on Friday night. Cherokee (0-3) travels to Clinton on Friday night.