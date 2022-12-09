GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It was an all-Jones affair at Daniel Boone high school on Friday afternoon, as Trailblazer seniors Griffen and Brogan Jones signed their National Letters of Intent.

Both student-athletes have been three-year starters on the diamond and were part of the 2022 squad, which earned a regional berth for the first time in 35 years.

Griffen, a pitcher and outfielder, will continue his academic and baseball journey at Milligan University next fall.

Brogan, who just finished a playoff run with the Trailblazer’s football team, will play for Joe Pennucci and ETSU.

“This is a blessing from God, never felt more blessed in my life honestly,” he said. “Been dreaming of it since I was a kid – first time putting on a baseball glove at 3 or 4 years old. I always dreamed of it, never thought it was going to be real, but here it is today

Brogan explained that the Buccaneers’ coaching staff liked his speed on the diamond, but he made his decision based on the clubhouse atmosphere he experienced on his official visit.

“It’s like a brotherhood, you know,” he explained. “Every sport is like that especially with football, playing both sports – I really feel it in both sports. But, baseball is just something I love to do and they just welcomed me so I felt like it was home.”

Both still have their senior seasons ahead of them, as the Trailblazers look to return to the regional playoffs for a second-consecutive season.