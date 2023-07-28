Gray, TN — We continue our high school football reports with a stop at Daniel Boone High school… Last season the Trailblazers shocked everyone by going 12-1 and advancing to the state quarterfinals before losing to eventual state champion Knox West.

Without their starting quarterback Luke Jenkins who was lost for the season with a knee injury the Blazers defense picked up the slack and allowed less than 20 points per game until their season ender.

Nine players off that defense are gone, so right now it’s a work in progress, however Jenkins is back along with their top running back and wide receiver so this season the offense could be the Blazers bell cow.

“Last year’s over. So now this group’s got to have a new identity. And, you know, we’re excited to be in a new league. You know, we don’t have as much back as we’ve had in the past. But that’s exciting, too. You know, it’s young kids and you get a chance to develop them and watch them mature a little bit. But we’ve got some big pieces of the puzzle there as well.”

“We lost kind of our like receivers but obviously Jackson came back exactly as we came back. So but the line looks great. We got Ed in the back with me, obviously. So the office, I think, looks pretty good.”

“Last year we had such a standard of winning, and I feel like we can keep that consistency with the new group we’ve got coming in and just that standard of perfection every single time. I feel like that’s been the biggest emphasis for us.”

The Blazers will open the season on August 18th against Clyde A. Erwin out of North Carolina their first three games will be at home