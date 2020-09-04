Daniel Boone looks for revenge against TN High on Friday Night

Gray, TN — This Friday night the Daniel Boone Trailblazers will have to come off cloud nine before facing the Tennessee High Vikings, the Blazers pulled off one of the biggest comebacks last Friday when they defeated Greeneville 35-34. They used the motivation of losing their star running back Devon White to a broken leg this week all they have to do is remember what happened last season against the Vikings.

Had to get them off cloud nine on Monday but after that, we’ve had really good preparations for two days we know it’s going to take a great effort of course TN High is picked to win our league our work is cut out for us especially up there we are just excited to get up there to go play again, says Boone head coach Jeremy Jenkins.”

“Last year we got beat 35-0 this year we just want the energy come over this week from last week we are just trying to go out there and play some good football, according to quarterback Jackson Jenkins.”

“We were pretty fired up at the end of the game last week so bringing it this week would be good for Tn High because we lost 35-0 last year to them you know we are fired up to get this revenge on them, says wide receiver Preston Miller.”

