GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Daniel Boone took down Gate City on Wednesday night, 3-0 on the volleyball court. The Lady Blue Devils are looking to replace Sarah Thompson, and that started with another standout performance from Makayla Bays, but it wasn’t enough in this cross-state showdown.

Also, John Battle bounced back from a loss to Virginia High on Tuesday night by returning home and taking down Holston, 3-1.

Check out highlights of both matches in the clip above!