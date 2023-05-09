(WJHL) — In the high school Division II ranks Providence Academy hosting C-A-K in a region playoff battle. Warriors leading 4-0 in the 4th and adding to it when Sy Keener lays down the bunt and the sac works 5-0 the new score…

Jonathon Van Ness on the bump for the visitors and he was dealing gets the strikeout here to end the 4th. Aidan Sproles working for the Knights and he secures a strikeout in the 5th.

But with a five-run cushion Van Ness was rolling another ‘K’ in the 5th. Providence makes it interesting late but falls 8-3.

###

On the softball diamond District 1-4A winner’s bracket semifinal … Daniel Boone squaring up with D-B. Very first batter Katie Sparks gets things going with a single …

Later in the inning Maci Masters lofts one to center field it’s caught for the out but Sparks now at 3rd tags up and heads home. 1-0 Lady Blazers. Hannah Frye gets out of the inning breaking ball strike out. Tribe comes up to bat but the Boone defense is up to the task as Masters snares this groundball at the hot corner fires across the diamond for the out. Boone hangs on to win 4-3

###

Dobyns-Bennett and Daniel Boone also meeting on the pitch tonight. No score until the 39 min in the 2nd half when Bryson Broadwater off the penalty kick buries this in the back of the net on the right side. 1-0 Indians

The Blazers would try to erase their goose egg when Josh Ramirez takes a long shot on goal but Ryan True was there for the save. Then at the 34th min in the 2nd half the Indians would strike again this time Grayson Cunningham makes a couple of great moves before drilling this into the back of the net Indians on top 2-0..Go ahead and blow your own horn. Indians win tonight 4-1